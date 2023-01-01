Real-time SQL caching for Postgres and MySQL

Add ReadySet to your Postgres or MySQL database and serve millions of requests per second, at sub-millisecond queries. All with zero code changes.

Same database, (much) faster queries

    Automatic cache maintenance

    Forget TTLs or complicated eviction logic. ReadySet uses your database's replication stream to automatically refresh the cache as updates happen.

    • Read about how ReadySet uses partially-stateful, streaming dataflow for cache maintenance Read our docs
    Zero code changes

    ReadySet is wire-compatible with Postgres and MySQL. Connect ReadySet to your database, change your application's connection string and start caching.

    Break speed records. Not the bank.

    Serve millions of requests per second, at sub-millisecond latency from a single machine. Slash the number of queries being served by your backend.

