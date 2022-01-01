Who We Are
We are a team of software engineers, distributed systems aficionados, and database lovers who are working together to build the future data layer of the web.
ReadySet is a remote-first company that hires in all US states and is open to hiring in other regions that are aligned with US-based time zones on a case-by-case basis. We frequently get the team together for in-person offsites.
What We're Building
ReadySet is building a SQL caching engine that sits in front of existing databases and dramatically improves database performance by accelerating reads. It supports millions of queries per second with sub-millisecond latencies on a single node, all while keeping cached state up-to-date automatically. Any time a write changes the data in the underlying database ReadySet automatically updates any affected cached query results. ReadySet is wire-compatible with MySQL and Postgres and can be used with existing applications without code changes. It is a simpler and more cost effective alternative to homegrown caching layers and read replica hierarchies. See our documentation for more information!
Our Values
Continuous Learning and Growth
Having a product rooted in research out of MIT, a commitment to learning is a requisite trait of every team member. We work on cutting-edge problems in distributed systems and are looking for engineers ready to rise to the challenge as we revolutionize the use of SQL in modern web applications. We want to be a company where all employees are excited to continue learning and growing in their area of expertise, no matter which role or team they are a part of.
Healthy Collaboration
Though every team member at ReadySet is individually exceptional, many of the problems we are solving have not been solved before. This means engineering at ReadySet is a team sport.We strive to give every engineer ownership over their work while giving them the resources they need to produce high quality solutions. We welcome feedback on our own ideas and create timelines with the assumption that part of every day will be spent helping others. We also trust that during disagreements, every teammate will prioritize finding the best possible solution over being right. We encourage collaboration and humility over ego.
Safety to Fail
As a growth stage company tackling huge engineering challenges, sometimes we fail.When this happens, we don't place blame or keep score and are willing to acknowledge when we could have done better. Most importantly, we are committed to learning and improving as much as possible from every failure so we have a higher chance of succeeding the next time.
Diversity and Inclusion
ReadySet knows that a diverse workforce directly contributes to a higher quality product for our customers.We have put immense effort into fostering an inclusive, diverse work environment from the time of the company's founding. We expect everyone to bring empathy and respect to all of their interactions with coworkers and customers. Encouraging everyone to bring their unique perspectives to the table when solving problems helps us build and deliver stronger products.
Careers
Benefits
We have raised over $28m from great VC funds and angels to fuel our growth and help us take our product from an ambitious research prototype to general availability. We offer competitive salary and meaningful early-stage equity in the form of stock options. We also offer unlimited PTO (with minimum vacation recommendations), flexible benefits, a home office stipend, and more.
PTO & Parental Leave
We offer unlimited PTO with minimum vacation recommendations and encourage our team members to take time off whenever they need it. We also offer 90 days of paid parental leave.
Team Offsites & Conferences
A few times a year, the whole company meets to facilitate in person collaboration and team bonding. In addition, we actively encourage participation at conferences and events.
And more!
We make time for our remote team to learn together and have fun together even if we are miles away. We have virtual game hours, and an internal tech talk series.
Open Roles
Software Engineer - Rust
Build ReadySet's core product in Rust — support new
features while optimizing for best-in-class performance. Scope,
design, and build parts of the ReadySet distributed SQL cache.
Apply here
Solutions Architect
Partner with potential and current customers to make them
successful with ReadySet and use the customer data you collect
to influence the product roadmap.
Apply here
Enterprise Cloud Engineer
Build ReadySet's self-serve enterprise-grade platform. Maintain
and expand on supported deployment models, ensuring multi-region
support. Build installer and orchestrator tools in Rust.
Apply here
Developer Productivity Engineer
Improve developer productivity within the ReadySet engineering
team by building internal tools and maintaining core
infrastructure. Manage Git hosting and monorepo maintenance,
build pipelines and automation, benchmarking infrastructure and
internal Kubernetes and deployment needs.
Apply here
Developer Advocate
Develop ReadySet's content strategy and spread excitement about
our product among developer communities.Build and showcase
integrations and demos involving ReadySet, and be a champion of
the usability experience.
Apply here
Engineering Manager - Systems Team
Manage a team of 4-6 Rust engineers focused on ensuring ReadySet
is a reliable, distributed caching solution. The Systems Team
focuses on solving problems relating to scalability, performance,
and multi-region configuration.
Apply here
Engineering Manager - Enterprise Engineering Team
Manage a team of 4-6 engineers building ReadySet's self-serve
enterprise-grade platform. The Enterprise Engineering team will be
focused on expanding the set of supported deployment models and
building tools in Rust to facilitate ease of installation and
management of a deployed ReadySet system.
Apply here