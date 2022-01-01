ReadySet is a remote-first company that hires in all US states and is open to hiring in other regions that are aligned with US-based time zones on a case-by-case basis. We frequently get the team together for in-person offsites.

ReadySet is building a SQL caching engine that sits in front of existing databases and dramatically improves database performance by accelerating reads. It supports millions of queries per second with sub-millisecond latencies on a single node, all while keeping cached state up-to-date automatically. Any time a write changes the data in the underlying database ReadySet automatically updates any affected cached query results. ReadySet is wire-compatible with MySQL and Postgres and can be used with existing applications without code changes. It is a simpler and more cost effective alternative to homegrown caching layers and read replica hierarchies. See our documentation for more information!

Our Values

Continuous Learning and Growth

Having a product rooted in research out of MIT, a commitment to learning is a requisite trait of every team member. We work on cutting-edge problems in distributed systems and are looking for engineers ready to rise to the challenge as we revolutionize the use of SQL in modern web applications. We want to be a company where all employees are excited to continue learning and growing in their area of expertise, no matter which role or team they are a part of.

Healthy Collaboration

Though every team member at ReadySet is individually exceptional, many of the problems we are solving have not been solved before. This means engineering at ReadySet is a team sport.We strive to give every engineer ownership over their work while giving them the resources they need to produce high quality solutions. We welcome feedback on our own ideas and create timelines with the assumption that part of every day will be spent helping others. We also trust that during disagreements, every teammate will prioritize finding the best possible solution over being right. We encourage collaboration and humility over ego.

Safety to Fail

As a growth stage company tackling huge engineering challenges, sometimes we fail.When this happens, we don't place blame or keep score and are willing to acknowledge when we could have done better. Most importantly, we are committed to learning and improving as much as possible from every failure so we have a higher chance of succeeding the next time.

Diversity and Inclusion

ReadySet knows that a diverse workforce directly contributes to a higher quality product for our customers.We have put immense effort into fostering an inclusive, diverse work environment from the time of the company's founding. We expect everyone to bring empathy and respect to all of their interactions with coworkers and customers. Encouraging everyone to bring their unique perspectives to the table when solving problems helps us build and deliver stronger products.