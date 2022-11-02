This summer, we open-sourced our next-generation database caching engine. Since then, we’ve been rapidly building new features inspired by requests from our community and customers.

In this month’s product update, we’ll cover all the exciting new goodies that we’ve built into ReadySet recently: support for a wider range of SQL data types and clauses, a brand-new method to deploy ReadySet, and a new beta version of ReadySet Core.

Cache more with extended SQL support

New data types

ReadySet can now replicate tables with even more MySQL and Postgres data types, including DATE types, the MySQL ENUM type, and the Postgres ARRAY and CITEXT types.

Replication across table namespaces

ReadySet can now replicate tables in multiple schemas of a Postgres database.

Better handling for schema changes

ReadySet now updates its snapshot and any related cached query results when it receives certain ALTER TABLE schema change commands, including ADD COLUMN and DROP COLUMN.

Support for HAVING clauses in SELECT queries

ReadySet can now cache the results of SELECT queries containing the HAVING clause or subqueries in the FROM clause. In addition, all queries that ReadySet does not support are now proxied to the upstream database.

Easier, faster deployments with new options

Deploy ReadySet with Helm

ReadySet's new Helm chart allows you to quickly deploy ReadySet Core into a Kubernetes cluster in front of an existing Amazon RDS database. If you don't want to run ReadySet yourself, consider signing up for a fully-managed deployment on ReadySet Cloud.

Use SSL verification

When starting the ReadySet Server and Adapter, you can now tell ReadySet where to find the root certificate for SSL verification using the --ssl_root_cert command-line flag or SSL_ROOT_CERT environment variable.

Change cache location

When starting the ReadySet Server and Adapter, you can now choose to store cached query results on the Adapter rather than on the Server (currently the default behavior) by passing the --embedded-readers flag to the Adapter and the --no-readers flag to the Server.

Restrict table replication scope

If the queries you want to cache with ReadySet touch only specific tables, when starting the ReadySet Server, you can now restrict the scope of replication accordingly using the --replication_tables command-line flag or REPLICATION_TABLES environment variable.

A new ReadySet Core version

If you want to start using these new features immediately, we’re releasing a new version of ReadySet Core with binaries of the ReadySet adapter and server for Linux and Mac and new Docker images. Download the release from our website.

Note: ReadySet Docker images are built for Linux ARM64 containers.

