Same database,
(much) faster queries

ReadySet is a SQL caching engine that helps developers build performant, real-time applications without making code changes or switching databases.

Same database, (much) faster queries
How it Works

Set up ReadySet in a few minutes. Get sub-millisecond reads, regardless of query complexity or table sizes.

    Connect ReadySet to your database

    ReadySet monitors data changes to your database to automatically update its internal state so you don't have to.

    Connect your app to ReadySet

    Pass in ReadySet’s connection string to your application. Readyset is wire-compatible with MySQL and Postgres and can be adopted without code changes.

    Profile and cache your queries

    Analyze the performance of your existing queries through the ReadySet dashboard. Decide on which ones to cache and reap the benefits.

Why ReadySet

    ReadySet is plug-and-play

    ReadySet is fast

    ReadySet is scalable

What Others Are Saying

Backed by top
investors

