ReadySet monitors data changes to your database to automatically update its internal state so you don't have to.
Same database,
(much) faster queries
ReadySet is a SQL caching engine that helps developers build performant, real-time applications without making code changes or switching databases.
How it Works
Set up ReadySet in a few minutes. Get sub-millisecond reads, regardless of query complexity or table sizes.
Connect ReadySet to your database
Connect your app to ReadySet
Pass in ReadySet’s connection string to your application. Readyset is wire-compatible with MySQL and Postgres and can be adopted without code changes.
Profile and cache your queries
Analyze the performance of your existing queries through the ReadySet dashboard. Decide on which ones to cache and reap the benefits.
Why ReadySet
ReadySet is plug-and-play
ReadySet is wire-compatible with MySQL and Postgres and interoperates with tools from their ecosystems. Integrating ReadySet into an application is as simple as swapping out a database connection string.
ReadySet is fast
Readyset incrementally maintains result sets of SQL queries based on writes to the primary database. It can serve millions of reads per second on a single node with sub-milliseconds query latencies.
ReadySet is scalable
Readyset scales read throughput horizontally with number of nodes in the system. It can be deployed in a single-region, or in multiple and can be use to colocate query results with the users that consume them.